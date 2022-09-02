TS SSC Supplementary Exams 2022 Results: Check The Dates Of Recounting, Reverification

Telangana Class 10 supplementary results were released at the Commissioner And Directorate Of School Education in Saifabad today. The results were declared by the Commissioner and Director of School Education, Devasena. The total pass percentage in the SSC Supplementary Exams 2022 is 79.82 percent. A total of 48,167 candidates appeared for supplementary exams. Out of the total, 38,447 passed. The pass percentage of girls is 82.21 percent and the pass percentage of boys is 78.42 percent. Re-counting and re-verification will start on September 2 and continue till the 12th of this month. The fee for SSC supplementary result revaluation is Rs 1,000 per subject.

One can check the results in the official website. Know how to get the results.

Click on TS SSC Supplementary Results 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

