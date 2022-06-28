TS SSC Results 2022: Check Direct Link

The results of the SSC Public Examinations-2022 will be declared on June 30 by the Minister for Education, Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Students can view their results from the following websites

https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/

How to check TS 10th Class 2022 Results:

➤ Visit results.sakshieducation.com or education.sakshi.com

➤ Click on TS 10th Class 2022 results - General / Vocational on the home page

➤ In the next page, enter your hall ticket number and submit

➤ The results will be displayed on the screen.

➤ Save a copy of the marks sheet for further reference

More than 5 lakh students have appeared for the Telangana Board 10th exam 2022. We reported that the Board had finished the evaluation process of the answer sheets and results were likely to be released anytime soon. TS SSC exam 2022 was conducted from May 23 to June 1, 2022. This time, Telangana Board conducted the offline exams after two years.

In last two years, TS SSC exams were cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19 in the country and students were promoted on the basis of their merit and previous performances.

