TS SSC Supplementary Exams 2022: TS Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Results 2022 were announced on June 30, 2022. Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy declared the results at a press conference at 11.30 am on Thursday in Hyderabad.

After the results were declared the State SSC Board announced the schedule of the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations which will be held in August.

The SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2022 are scheduled to be held from August 01, 2022 to August 10, 2022.

The exams will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Students who want to appear for the Supplementary exams are required to pay the exam fees as per the following due dates:

For the Recounting of Marks candidates have to pay Rs 500 per subject within 15 days from today ( June 30). They can apply directly Offcie of the Director of Examination either by person or post.

For Re-verification of Marks candidates have to directly apply with an application along with the photocopy of the hall ticket and submit it to the DEO office concerned. Applications by post will not be entertained. They have to pay a sum of Rs 1,000 per subject through individual challans.

The application format is available in the bse . telangana. gov. in website.

