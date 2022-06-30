TS Schools Academic Calendar 2022-23; Check Holidays List

Telangana State Directorate of School Education has released the academic calendar for 2022-2023. The direction from the department states that the schools should start every day at 9 am and ends by 4 pm. The schools will operate with 230 working days for the current academic year.

The Summative Assessment- 1 exams will be conducted from November 1 to 7 while the Summative Assessment -II exams will be held from April 10 to 17. It has been directed that pre -final exams for Class X should be conducted by the end of February and also SSC public examinations will be conducted in the month of March, the academic calendar read.

As per the academic calendar, there will be 14 days of Dasara holidays from September 26 to October 9, Christmas holidays for missionary schools from December 22 to 28, and Sankranti holidays for 5 days from January 13 to 17,2023.

