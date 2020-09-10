HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2020 results will be out on Thursday (September 10) at 11 am. Students can see their results in the official website https://tspolycet.nic.in or in sakshieducation.com .

The TS POLYCET was conducted on July 1, 2020, from 11 am to 1:30 pm. It was earlier scheduled to be conducted on March 17, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

TS POLYCET exam is conducted for admission to polytechnic courses in various colleges of Telangana.

The admission process will commence from September 12, the TS POLYCET 2020 admissions committee finalised on Monday.

The academic session is will tentatively commence from October 7 with orientation till October 14 while classwork will tentatively begin from October 15.