TS Police Recruitment 2022: Notification For 20 K Police Jobs Will Be Out Soon, Says Harish Rao

Telangana state finance minister T Harish Rao announced good news for the students who are preparing for the police jobs. He announced that police job notification will be released in a week. He said that a notification for recruiting about 20,000 police jobs in different categories of the police departments will be issued soon by the State Police recruitment board.

Harish Rao inaugurated a free coaching centre for Police job aspirants in Patancheru on Monday. Addressing the police job aspirants, he said that they have to work hard for the next few months to crack the exam. He further stated that students should focus on the studies and suggested them to keep all the distractions at a bay. He said that Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy is spending nearly Rs. 50 lakh to provide free coaching to the job aspirants in collaboration with Sangareddy Police.

The job aspirants will be given coaching for written and physical training besides providing study material and will also be provide a lunch until the classes were completed. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Collector Sangareddy M Hanumantha Rao, SP M Ramana Kumar, Yerrolla Srinivas, former MLC V Bhupal Reddy, DSP Bheem Reddy, and others were present.

