TS PGECET 2021 Results: Check Here Direct Link

TS PGECET 2021 Results: The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 is expected to be announced today by Osmania University. Candidates can download their TS PGECET rank card from the official website once it is released.

The TS PGECET 2021 was a computer-based test that took place from August 11 to 14. For admission into PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME/M.Tech./M.Pharmacy/M.Arch) and Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) for the academic year 2021-2022, Osmania University in Hyderabad conducted the exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The entrance exam was held in two sessions (from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.) in two regional centres: Hyderabad and Warangal. After the test, the preliminary answer keys and response sheets were released, and criticism was welcomed.

How to check the TS PGECET 2021 result:

Go to the link for further information.

Select the link to obtain the rank card/results (when available).

Fill up your login information and click "Submit."

The result of the TS PGECET will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

Candidates should check the official website frequently for updates on the counselling procedure, which will begin after the results are released.

Visit the Sakshi Education portal for live updates and more information on Telangana PGECET 2021 Results.