TS Model School Admission 2021-22 Notification: Check Dates, Application Fee Details

The admissions to Telangana Model Schools have opened. The authorities have issued a notification for admissions in model schools in Telangana. Interested students can apply online, the notification said. The details are as follows.

Model schools have been successful in the state of Telangana. Competition for admissions is high as the schools are known to provide quality education. Authorities have recently issued a notification for admissions in those schools.

The Director of Model Schools said that applications should only be made online. And the dates in which each class can apply are as mentioned below:

For admissions into 6th Class from April 15 to 30 and for Classes 8th to 10th class from April 20 to 30.

The examination fee is said to be Rs. 150. For BC, SC, ST students it would be Rs. 75.

Students who apply from 1st to 6th June can download hall tickets from the website.

The notification said that the examination for admissions in the sixth class will be held on June 6th. And the entrance test for the available seats in 8th to 10th classes will be held on June 5th.

The results will be released on June 14th, the notification said. Verification of certificates of selected candidates will be done from 18th to 20th June. Classes begin on June 21st.

Students can visit the official website http://telanganams.cgg.gov.in for more details.