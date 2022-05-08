TS Minority Study Circle Conducts Coaching Classes For Groups In 33 Districts

Good News for the minority students who are preparing for the government exams. The Telangana State Minority Study Circle started free coaching classes for Group I, Group II, Group III and Group IV aspirants.

Director, Telangana State Minority Study Circle (TSMSC), Shahnawaz Qasim said the Minority Welfare Department, through the study circle, is conducting the coaching programme in all 33 districts of Telangana. The coaching is being held at the Urdu Maskan building in Old City, Hyderabad. Around 250 students attended the coaching classes on Friday and Saturday.

Shahnawaz Qasim said that earlier, they have planned for an intake of 100 candidates. He further stated, "But since the auditorium is spacious we are accommodating more aspirants for coaching programme."

According to the reports, a total of 100 students have enrolled for the programme which is going to be for 90 days. He said, "Regular tests will be conducted to evaluate the students weekly. Experts with a good track record are roped in to take the classes, and study material is made available to candidates."

He further stated that, "We are recording whatever is taught at Urdu Maskan and uploading on social media platforms. Soon, a dedicated phone number will be given on which students can call and clarify their doubts or seek assistance or advice for preparations from the expert."

He said that in the coming few days, IAS and IPS officials will also interact with the students and will give tips on how to prepare for the exam.

Also Read: ​Sreerama Chandra Is Not Entering Bigg Boss Non-Stop House, Deets Inside