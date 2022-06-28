TS LAWCET, ICET 2022 Registration Dates Extended

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has extended the registration dates for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET), Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022.

The registration dates have been extended till July 4 for TSICET and till July 5 for TSLAWCET.

TSICET convener K Raji Reddy said on Monday that the deadline for applying online for admissions in MBA and MCA courses this academic year (2022–2023) has been extended to July 4 without any penalty fee. Applications are being accepted from April 7 this year, with the deadline being extended to Monday.

LAWCET convenor GB Reddy said that the dates would not be extended further after this date.

Candidates who want to apply for the examinations mentioned above can do it through the official site of TS ICET on icet. tsche. ac.in and TS LAWCET on lawcet. tsche. ac. in. The steps to apply for the exams are given below.

TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of TS ICET or TS LAWCET.

Click on the Application Fee Payment link and enter the details and make the payment of the application fees.

Fill in the application form and click on submit. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS ICET exam will be conducted on July 27 and 28, 2022. The exam will be held in three sessions on July 27 and 28.

TS LAWCET examination will be conducted on July 21 and 22, 2022.

