HYDERABAD: The results of Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022 and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2022 will be declared on Wednesday at 3.30 pm. These results will be released by Prof. R. Limbadri, Chairman, Prof. V. Venkata Ramana, Vice-Chairman, TSCHE and Prof. D. Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University at the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE), Masab Tank, Hyderabad.

As per a press release after the declaration, the results can be viewed on the website https: // lawcet. tsche. ac. in

The TS LAWCET is for both the Three years and Five years LLB degree programme.

A total of 35,538 candidates registered for LAWCET and PGLCET out of which 28,921 took the entrance tests conducted on July 21 and 22.

The results can also be viewed on Sakshi Education website in the link given below.

