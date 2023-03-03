TS LAWCET 2023 Registration: Apply Here

Osmania University Hyderabad started the registration process for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test ( TS LAWCET) on March 2, 2023. Candidates who are interested can apply for TS LAWCET 2023 on the official website https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/ . The last date for TS LAWCET 2023 registration is April 6, 2023. Registration for the TS PGLCET will also begin soon. The TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET exams will be held on May 2.

TS LAWCET is held for admission to 3- and 5-year LLB programs, while TS PGLCET is held for admission to LLM programs in Telangana law colleges. The deadline for submitting Telangana LAWCET application forms is April 6, 2023. Applicants should apply before the deadline.