HYDERABAD: The State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy released the Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year examination results for the academic year 2019-20 on Thursday, June 18 at 3 pm in Vidya Bhavan, Nampally here.



The Intermediate Board announced the Telangana Intermediate First Year and Second Year results 2020 through the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in

Highlights of Minister Speech:

Around 9.65 lakh students have appeared for the Intermediate examination 2020 in both first-year and second-year examinations.

A total of 4,85,323 students appeared for second-year examinations out of which 2,83,462 students passed in 2nd year which means 68.86 per cent of students passed in the examinations.

Girls secured 75.00 pass per cent in the inter 2nd year examination

Boys secured 62.10 pass per cent in the inter 2nd year examination

4,80,516 appeared in the first-year examination and 2,88,383 passed in the first year which means 60.1 per cent of students passed in the examinations.

Girls secured 67.47 pass per cent in the inter 1st year examination

Boys secured 52.30 pass per cent in the inter 1sy year examination

In second-year examination results, Komaram Bheem district ranked as number 1 with the highest of 76 per cent, followed by Medchal district with 75 per cent.

In first-year examination results, Medchal district ranked as number 1 with the highest of 75 pass per cent, followed by Kaomaram Bheem and Ranga Reddy districts with 71 per cent.

In the second year, 1.67 lakh students secured ‘A’ grade (more than 75%), 80,096 students secured ‘B’ grade

Websites for checking results

www.sakshieducation.com

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

bie.telangana.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

bie.tg.nic.in

examresults.ts.nic.

exam.bie.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana government press release said that there would be no press meet in view of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

All the Inter students can check their results through official websites by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth.

If the students face any problem while checking the results, they can complain about the problem through the official Board of Intermediate Grievance Redressal System (BIGRS) portal at bigrs.telangana.gov.in.

Around 9.65 lakh students have appeared for the Intermediate examination 2020 in both first-year and second-year examinations. Telangana Board had started the evaluation process of Telangana Intermediate answer sheets on May 13, 2020.

The Telangana Intermediate Board had conducted examinations for Geography Paper-II and Modern Language-Paper-II on May 18 before postponing them from March 23 due to COVID-19 outbreak. A total of 856 students attended the examinations.

For clearing the Intermediate examination, students have to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject as an aggregate.

The Andhra Pradesh intermediate Board has already declared the Intermediate results on Friday, June 12. For the academic year 2019-20, a total of 59 per cent students cleared the intermediate 1st year examination and 63 per cent of students have passed the 2nd year examination.