HYDERABAD: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) said online classes for first year Intermediate courses for the academic year 2020-21 will commence from September 18. The first phase of admissions will close on September 30. The BIE said that the notification for second phase for admissions will be communicated.

The colleges are asked to make provisional admissions on the basis of internet marks memos and the admission will be confirmed after the original SSC pass certificate is furnished and the transfer certificate is issued by the school authorities.

The BIE said that principals of private unaided junior colleges are asked to make admissions only upto the sanctioned sections and each section has a ceiling of 88 students.

The principals are also directed to not make admissions in the combinations that are dropped by the BIE, and warned of penalty and disaffiliation of the college if any violation was found. Parents are advised to go through the affiliated colleges list provided on the official website of the BIE i.e. acadtsbie.cgg.gov.in, and tsbie.cgg.gov.in