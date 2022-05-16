TS Intermediate Academic Calendar (2022-2023) Released, Check Details

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Monday has released the annual calendar for the academic year 2022-2023.

The new academic year has a total of 221 working days in the academic year, a press release from the Intermediate Board read.

The classes for the Second year starts from June 15 while the first-year classes will start from July 1.

This year, the Dasara festival holidays start from October 2 to 9 and the Sankranti holidays will be from January 13 to 15.

It is also being said that the Intermediate board will conduct pre-final exams this year from February 6 to 13 and the practical exams for the second year will be conducted from February 20 to March 6.

The board said the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) will be held from March 15 to April 4 and the summer vacation will be from April to May 31, 2023.

