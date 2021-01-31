TS Intermediate 1st And 2nd Year IPE Exams 2021 Fee Dates Schedule Released

Board of Intermediate Telangana state has announced exams fee schedule for 1st, 2nd year intermediate public examinations which will be conducted in May 2021. Fees can be paid between January 30 to February 11 without any fine, the State Department of Education said in a statement on Saturday.

Telangana Intermediate Exam Fee Dates 2021 announced by Board Of Intermediate Education for Intermediate 1st year & 2nd Year IPE

By Student:

Last date for payment of fee: From 30-01-2021 to 11-02-2021

Last date for payment of fee with a late fee of Rs.100/- from 12-02-2021 to 22-02-2021

Last date for payment of fee with a late fee of Rs.500/- From 23-02-2021 to 02-03-2021

Last date for payment of fee with a late fee of Rs.1000/- 03-03-2021 to 09-03-2021

Last date for payment of fee with a late fee of Rs.2000/- 10-03-2021 to 16-03-2021

By the Principals:

Remittance into SBI Account by the Principals through Online transfer on or before

Last date for payment of fee: 12-02-2021

Last date for payment of fee with a late fee of Rs.100/-: 23-02-2021

Last date for payment of fee with a late fee of Rs.500/-: 03-03-2021

Last date for payment of fee with a late fee of Rs.1000/-: 10-03-2021

Last date for payment of fee with a late fee of Rs.2000/-: 17-03-2021

The Principals of the Junior Colleges are instructed that No further extension will be granted for collection / payment of Examination fees.

· For 1st year Science & Arts students: 470

· For 2nd year Arts students: 470/

· For 2nd year Science students: 650/ (Rs.470/-for Theory papers + Rs.180/-for Practical papers)

· For 1st year or 2 year Vocational students without Practical: 470/

· For 1st year or 2nd year Vocational students with Practical: 650/- (Rs.470/-for Theory papers +Rs.180/- for Practical papers)

· The Intermediate examinations 2021 schedule was already released and the first year examinations will be held from May 1 to 19 and the second year will be held from May 2 to 20. The Inter Board said that examinations timings were from morning 9 am to 12 noon.

Practicals will be held from April 7 to 20.

Ethics and Human Values ​​on April 1 and Environmental Education on April 3.

The Inter Board has clarified that examinations will be conducted for vocational courses as per the same schedule.

