HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government on Thursday announced the cancellation of Intermediate second-year supplementary exams. A total of 1,61,710 students who were supposed to appear for the second-year exams have been declared as passed.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that "Keeping the existing situation due to COVID-19 in mind, the Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao took a decision to pass all the students who have failed in the second year exams. These students will be issued a pass certificate under 'compartmental pass'."

She further asserted that the students can collect their marks memos at their respective colleges by July 31. The results of the students who have applied for recounting or re-verification will be announced in the next 10 days. The officials stated that the second-year students who have backlogs in their first year will also be cleared.

The government didn't make any announcement related to the first-year students who have failed in their exams. A total of 1,67,630 students have failed in the Intermediate first-year exams. The government has to clarify whether the IPE board will conduct the supplementary exams for the first-year students or not. It is learned that the exams for the first-year students who have failed will be held once the COVID-19 situation comes under control.

If the government fails to conduct the supplementary exams for first-year students then they have to attend the exams next year along with their second-year exams. The officials are thinking to pass the failed first-year students as well. They further stated that they have passed all the second Intermediate students so that they can attend their EAMCET and other entrance exams and get admission into their Degree. Intermediate second-year regular exams were held in March before the announcement of coronavirus stimulated lockdown.

For TS Inter 2020 exams, a total of 9.65 lakh students had appeared for both first and second-year exams. 4,80,531 students appeared for the first-year and 4,85,345 students of the second-year gave their exam. A total of 68.86 percent of students have passed the TS Inter second year exam. A total of 1.64 lakh in TS first year and 1.67 lakh in TS second year got more than 75 percent marks or A grade.