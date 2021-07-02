TS Inter Students Can Download Memos Online

The Telangana government cancelled the Intermediate second year public examinations in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. If any student wants to write the exam, the government would soon take a decision on it.

Now, the students can download their short memos on the official website. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) announced that students can download the short memos and it can be used for their higher studies. The board made it clear that short memos will not be sent to the college and the pass certificates will be sent to the college soon. The Board recently declared results of the second-year intermediate.

The TS BIE on Thursday informed students, parents and principals, that a physical copy of memorandum of marks would not be supplied this year to the junior colleges.

If there are any discrepancies in the short memos, students should approach the Board through principals concerned before July 10th. It is said that applications received after the last date will not be considered.