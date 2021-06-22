TS Inter Second Year Results 2021 Date

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that intermediate second year results will be announced in the next week. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has already started the process of preparing the results. Telangana state government cancelled second year public examinations in the view of increase in the number of coronavirus cases. According to the reports, the results may come out on either 28 or 29th of this month.

Intermediate first year marks will be taken into consideration to award marks for Inter second year. Inter first year students have been promoted to the second year.

Lockdown in Telangana has been lifted due to the decrease in the number of coronavirus cases. The state government has already announced that all the educational institutions are going to start from Degree 1st.

The TS EAMCET engineering stream is going to be conducted on August 4,5 and 6 whereas agriculture and medical stream will be held on August 9th and 10th.

TS ECET is scheduled to take place on August 3rd while the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test will be conducted on August 11 to 14. The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test is going to take place on July 17th. ICET is scheduled to take place on August 19th and 20th. LAWCET exam is going to take place on August 23 and EdCET on August 24th and 25th.

The state cabinet also made it clear that the lifting of the lockdown should not lead to negligent behaviour and people should follow the COVID-19 protocol - should wear masks, maintain physical distance and use sanitisers and other self-regulatory methods to contain the spread of Covid-19 and follow the government’s guidelines.