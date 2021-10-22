TS Inter First Year Exams in Line With Covid Protocols

After a long time, students are back with their bags to schools and colleges. Due to the COVID pandemic, schools and colleges have been using online classes and exams for the past two years.

On the other hand, the Telangana government is all set to conduct the intermediate first-year board exams from October 25 to November 3 with all the COVID 19 safety measures needed.

TS Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy ordered all the educational centres to strictly follow COVID 19 rules in examination halls.

The Minister directed the Collectors to hold district-level coordination meetings with officers from the revenue, RTC, health, electrical, and education sectors, among others. Only employees who have been vaccinated will be assigned to work as invigilators, departmental officers, chief superintendents, clerks, and exam centre attendees, said Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Adding, she said that special RTC buses have been arranged for students to reach the centres on time. Sanitizers and water bottles are allowed into the exam halls. Students will be allowed to the centres after the thermal screening. Face masks are a must for students and officials at the centres. The question papers for first-year intermediate have been prepared to cover 70% of the syllabus, and the question paper choices have also been increased.