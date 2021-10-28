TS Inter First Year Exams Absentees in Thousands

The Telangana State Government is conducting the Intermediate First Year Board Examinations with all the COVID guidelines and safety measures.

However, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Secretary, Syed Omer Jaleel, said that 28, 677 students skipped the English paper on Tuesday. The total number of students who registered for the first-year exams is 4,59,240, whereas only 4,30,563 students attended the English paper.

Following the COVID protocol, the government set up 1768 examination centers and 25,258 invigilators with 70 flying squads. All the staff in the exam hall are vaccinated with two doses.