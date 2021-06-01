TS Inter Admissions 2021: Self Enrolment Online Option in Govt Junior Colleges

TS Inter Admissions 2021: Telangana's intermediate admissions begun on May 25, according to reports. The Inter Board has agreed to accept applications for admissions online. Learn how to fill out an application.

1. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) began the Intermediate Admissions process on May 25, 2021. The first phase of the admissions application period will run through July 5, 2021. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Inter Board did not accept applications from government junior institutions.

2. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Inter Board has created an online self-enrollment alternative form for pupils seeking admission to government junior colleges. You must apply in the same manner for admission to any government junior college in Telangana.

3. On June 1, 2021, the Self Enrolment Form for Inter Admissions will be available online. You may register on the Telangana Inter Board's official website.

4. Students must first access the Telangana Inter Board's official website. On the front page, there is a link to Self-Enrolment Online. It is necessary to click. Then, after entering the SSC hall ticket number, choose Get Details.

5. Students should only apply in the manner prescribed above. Students and their parents are not required to physically visit government junior colleges to apply for admission.

6. It is learned that the Intermediate Board has earlier stated that online classes for Inter first-year students will start on June 1. The first phase of admissions will continue until July 5.

7. The Board has made it clear to colleges that in the case of Inter Admissions, only tenth-grade marks should be taken into account. It was advised not to hold any type of admissions exam.

8. The Inter Board also advised not to admit students to colleges beyond the permit. In the case of Intermediate Admissions, an Aadhaar card is required.