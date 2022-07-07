TS Inter 2022 Evaluations Error: Khammam Student Gets 0, Then 44

KHAMMAM: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), admits that there have been mistakes in the correction of answer sheets, with at least 1,000 students who though performed well in the exams ending up with getting single-digit and some even with zero scores after the results were announced on June 26.

So far, few cases had come out where the students have scored zero. In one such case a student who received his marks memo which showed that he failed the exams, due to the negligence of an examiner who corrected the intermediate answer sheets, has now got relief.

The student in question named Bhadri Gopi, who studied in the History, Economics, and Commerce (HEC) stream at Mudigonda Government Junior College in Khammam district, appeared for the second-year Intermediate exams. In the recently declared results, he passed all the subjects but got zero marks in economics. Appalled at failing in the subject the boy applied for revaluation of the Economics answer sheet.

Gopi after checking his marks memo which was uploaded on the website on Wednesday showed that he had scored 44 marks in Economics much to his relief and happiness at having passed the examinations. However many parents whose wards were expected toppers were getting single-digit or below-average marks and this has caused severe agony among the students, they decried.

