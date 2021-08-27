TS ICET Answer Key 2021 to Release on This Date; Check Date

TS ICET Answer Key 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has delayed the release of the TS ICET Answer Key 2021. The preliminary answer key, which was supposed to be released on August 27th, has been pushed back to September 1st, 2021. All appeared candidates can get the answer key from the TS ICET official website at the link.

According to the most recent information, the objection window will stay open until September 4th, 2021. Candidates can object to a question by paying a fee for each one. Candidates can get the answer key by following the easy steps outlined below.

TS ICET Answer Key 2021: How to download

• Go to the link to see the official TS ICET website.

• On the home page, click the TS ICET Answer Key 2021 link.

• A new PDF file will appear, allowing applicants to double-check their responses.

• Download the file and save a physical copy for future reference.

On the 19th and 20th of August, 2021, the TS ICET exam was held. The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET-2021) is for admission to M.B.A. and M.C.A. programmes at all Telangana State universities and affiliated institutions for the academic year 2021-22.