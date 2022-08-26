TS ICET 2022 Results: Downlaod Rank Card Here

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) 2022 results will be declared on August 27. The TS ICET score card download link will be activated on the official website -- icet.tsche.ac.in, by 3 pm. Along with the Telangana ICET results, the university will also release the rank list.

The TS ICET rank list will be prepared on the basis of normalisation process. The normalization process brings all the candidates across all sessions on a comparative scale. The TS ICET 2022 exam for MBA, MCA programmes was conducted from July 27 to 28 in multiple sessions.

How to check TS ICET Results 2022?

Visit https://results.sakshieducation.com or education.sakshi.com

Click on TS ICET Results 2022 link on the home page

In the next page, enter your hallticket number and click on submit

Your results will be displayed

Save a copy of the results for further reference.

Also Check TS Edcet Results Here