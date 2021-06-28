TS ICET 2021 Application Window To Close In Two Days, Steps To Apply

TS ICET 2021: Candidates, the application window for TS ICET 2021 will conclude in two days without a late fee. The deadline to apply for the TS ICET 2021 has been extended to June 30, 2021, according to the official website. Candidates interested in applying should go to the official website, and fill out an application.

Previously, the deadline to apply for the TS ICET 2021 without paying a late fee was June 15, 2021, then it was extended until June 23, 2021, and it has again been extended until June 30, 2021.

How to Apply for ICET 2021

Step 1: Go to the link, which is the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Application Fee Payment' under the 'Application' heading.

Step 3: Complete the application form and pay the application cost.

Step 4: Finally, select 'Fill Application Form.'

Step 5: Complete the application form and attach any necessary papers.

Step 6: Submit your application and print a copy of it.