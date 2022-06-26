TS Govt Withdraws Order of Declaring Teachers Assets

Following the widespread criticism from the government teachers, the Telangana Government has decided to withdraw the order seeking the property details of teachers.State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy directed the Education department Secretary to stop implementation of the proceedings immediately.

As per the earlier order, Telangana Government teachers should obtain permission from the concerned authorities before buying or selling movable and immovable properties. All employees of the School Education Department have to submit annual property statements regularly.

As per the proceedings of the Director of School Education, P. Madan Mohan, all regional joint directors of school education and the District Educational Officers have been asked to issue instructions to all employees working under their jurisdiction. The order was issued on June 8 and was revealed on Saturday.

This order reportedly came after a teacher was found to be involved in real estate, politics, and Waqf Board settlements after abandoning his duties. The order said, “Certain allegations have come against Md. Javeed Ali, headmaster, Govt Primary School, Guntipally village, Chamdampet mandal of Nalgonda district.

He was participating in political activities, real estate deals and not attending school regularly.” After the vigilance report, the department will be initiating major penalty proceedings.

