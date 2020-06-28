HYDERABAD: The RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy director V.K.Singh has been transferred and directed to report to the office of the Director-General of Police.

The government issued an order in the name of Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to this effect on Sunday. Singh had recently submitted his resignation seeking permission from the government for premature retirement.

V.V.Srinivasa Rao, Chairman, Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has been given full additional charge to the post of the director, TSPA, till further orders.

On June 24, V.K. Singh has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) seeking permission to retire early stating he had failed in his ambitions to change the police system.

Earlier, he said that he was unhappy with the treatment given to him by the government.

However, the doubts were raised that disclosure of information over the coronavirus cases recorded in Telangana State Police Academy before the government's announcement has led to VK Singh's transfer.

A total of 180 persons from RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy have tested positive for coronavirus, Singh said on Sunday.

The COVID-19 patients include DIG rank officer, an Additional Superintendent of Police, 4 Dy SPs, 8 Circle Inspectors(CI), 100 trainee Sub-Inspectors (SIs), and other staff who have been infected with the dreaded virus. They are being sent to quarantine and treated for the virus, he said.