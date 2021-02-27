TS Govt Speeds Up Work On Telangana's Second Longest Flyover Uppal Elevated Corridor

The state government is working hard to complete the Uppal Elevated Corridor, Telangana's second longest flyover. The Roads and Buildings department wants to finish the elevated corridor in this year. The 6.2 km long structure is the second longest flyover in Telangana after the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway, which stretches over 11.6 km.

The government is spending nearly Rs 675 crore and the main aim in constructing this corridor is to decongest the traffic towards the Warangal highway and thereby a smooth way would be provided to the locals of Uppal. The 45-metre wide six-lane corridor begins at Uppal Junction and ends at the Central Power Research Institute, Medipally.

The project was started in 2018 and it was delayed due to land and property acquistion. Ganapathi Reddy, Engineer in chief, National Highways, R&B, said that, "At present, works are going on for a 4.5 km stretch of the corridor, while the State government is doing land acquisition for 1.5 km. The corridor will have 148 pillars, of which 120 pillars have already been laid down. Works were expedited for erecting slabs on pillars through pre-cast method."

The government has set aside Rs 330 crore for land acquisition. Most of the works are being carried out during the night because Uppal is such a busy road. The works will be completed by 2022. Unlike the PVNR Expressway, where two-wheelers are not permitted, this corridor is permitted for all types of vehicles.