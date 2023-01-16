TS Govt Gives a Nod for Teachers’ Promotions and Transfers

In a good news to the teachers in the state, the government on Sunday has given a nod for the long-pending demand of promotions and transfers of the teachers in the Telangana state.

The government would issue a GO for taking up the process of promotions and transfers within two to three days. A total of 9,266 teachers would be promoted.

Sources said that the government would take up the promotions of SGTs as School Assistants and School Assistants as Headmasters through online counseling in a transparent manner. The process of transfers and promotions would be completed by February 10, 2023, and they would be relieved only after the completion of the present academic year.

