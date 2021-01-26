TS Govt Excise Department Issues Notification For The Application Of New Liquor Shops

The Telangana government has given permission for the opening of a few more new liquor shops in the state. A notification was issued by the government of Telangana for the opening of 159 new liquor shops in the state. These wine shops will be set up in the newly formed municipalities.

A total of 55 liquor shops present in Greater Hyderabad got permission from the government. Excise Director Sarfaraz Ahmad has issued orders inviting applications for new bars from Monday. February 8th is the last date for the applications and the application fee is Rs.1 lakh.

Applications will be accepted until February 8 and a draw will be held on February 10 in all the districts in the presence of collectors. In GHMC, the draw will take place on 11th. The lucky winners will be given a clearance certificate on the 17th February and the excise tax for the bars will be fixed on four slabs on the basis of population.

The owners of the liquor shops have to pay an excise tax of Rs. 30 lakh, if there is a population below 50,000 and it has been fixed as 42 lakh for population - 50,000 to 5 lakhs, 44 lakhs for population - 5 lakh to 20 lakh - and 40 lakh for population above 20 lakh. With in 90 days of receiving the clearance certificate, the first installment of the total excise tax must be paid. It is estimated that the government of Telangana will earn a revenue more than Rs 50 crore in the form of excise tax, along with application fees for 159 liquor shops.