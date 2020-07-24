HYDERABAD: In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the State government on Friday decided to declare all candidates who registered to appear for SSC and Intermediate Examinations April/May 2020 of Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) as ‘passed’ without conducting public exams.

The candidates who are eligible and have applied for the SSC and Intermediate Examinations will be awarded a minimum of 35 percent qualifying marks in each subject. An order to this effect has been issued by the government on Friday.

This decision of the State government will benefit about 35,000 SSC and 43,000 Intermediate candidates. Candidates who wish to improve their marks awarded for exams April 2020 will be allowed to appear for public exams of the TOSS. The examinations will be conducted once the condition pertaining to COVID-19 improves.

Earlier, the state government had announced the cancellation of Intermediate second-year supplementary examinations. A total of 1,61,710 students who were supposed to appear for the second-year exams were declared as passed.