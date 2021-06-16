TS Entrance Exams: Application Deadline Extended, See Full Details

All the entrance exams in Telangana have been postponed due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the state. EAMCET, JEE and other entrance exams have been postponed.

The Board of Higher Education has decided to posptone the PGECET amd ECET. For admission to MBA and MCA courses, ICET will be conducted and now it also got postponed. LAWCET, EDCET, ICET, PGCET also postponed.

The Telangana state government is going to take a key decision on when the entrance exams need to be conducted. The government has extended the last date for applying for TS LAWCET, PGCET. The last date for applying for LAWCET and PGLCET is June 25th.

The last date for applying for EDCET is June 22nd. The last date for applying for TS PECET is June 30th. The last date for applying for ICET is June 23rd. Students can apply to the aforementioned exams without paying any late fee.