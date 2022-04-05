TS EdCET 2022 Notification Released, Check Registration And Eligibility

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2022 notification for admissions into two-year BEd courses in the colleges of education for the academic year 2022-23 was released on Monday.

The notification was released by Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman, Prof. R Limbadri, Vice Chairman, Prof. V Venkata Ramana, TS EdCET 2022 Convener, Prof. A Ramakrishna, and Co-Convener, Prof. P Shankar

As per the schedule, registration commences on April 7.

The entrance test is scheduled for July 26 and 27 at 19 regional centres including 17 in Telangana and two in Andhra Pradesh (Kurnool and Vijayawada).

Eligible candidates can submit online applications on the website without a late fee till June 15.

With a late fee of Rs.250 and Rs.500, registration can be done up to July 1 and 15 respectively.

The registration fee is Rs.650 (Rs.450 for SC/ST/PH) which can be paid at TS Online /AP Online/ Payment Gateway.

WHO CAN APPLY: Candidates with any bachelor’s degree i.e., BA, BCom, BSc, BSc (Home Science), BCA, BBM, BA (Oriental Languages), BBA or master’s degree, with at least 50 percent aggregate marks are eligible to apply.

Applicants with a bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology should have 50 percent aggregate marks or any other qualification equivalent thereto.

However, candidates belonging to the reserved categories viz., SC/ ST/ BC, and other reserved categories should have secured 40 percent marks in the qualifying exam.

Students appearing for the final year degree exams are also eligible to appear for the entrance test.

WHO CANT APPLY: Candidates possessing MBBS/ BSC (AG) / BVSC/ BHMT/ BPharm and such other professional and job-oriented degree courses viz., LLB are not eligible for admission into BEd courses.

Candidates possessing a master's degree without having undertaken undergraduate study are not eligible for admission.

Detailed information regarding eligibility, syllabus, model paper, related instructions and procedure for online submission of applications are available on the website edcet. tsche. ac. in.

