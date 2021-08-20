TS ECET Results 2021: Download Score Card

Telangana TS ECET Results 2021: Officials have announced the Telangana ECET test results. In addition, the counselling schedule was made public. The following are the complete details.

The Telangana ECET test, which Polytechnic students in Telangana take to gain admission to Engineering and B-Pharmacy, has been issued.

The Chairman of the Telangana State Higher Education Council, Papireddy, announced the results. According to him, a total of 24,000 students took the exam, with 95.16 per cent qualifying.

Candidates can get their rank card by clicking on this link: Click Here

Meanwhile, beginning on the 24th of this month (August), the authorities will begin counselling for the test. From the 24th to the 28th of this month (August), candidates must make slot reservations. The verification of certificates from 26th to 29th of this month (August).

Candidates must register for the web options between August 26 and August 31. Candidates who have enrolled for the web options will be allotted seats on September 2.

From September 2 to 7, candidates who have secured seats will be expected to self-report online. On September 13, the final schedule of admissions will begin.

On the 14th, the certificate verification will be done. On the 14th and 15th, candidates must register for the web options. Candidates who have enrolled for the web options will be allotted seats on the 17th of this month.

For further information, officials recommend going to the website.