TS ECET 2022 Counselling Schedule

Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 admission counseling will begin on September 7. Candidates who have qualified in TS ECET 2022 can register and pay the processing fee, and book a slot for certificate verification between September 7 and 11 as per the schedule released by the Department of Technical Education on Thursday.

Certificate verification for students who booked the slots will begin from September 9 to 12 and web options commences from September 9 to 14. Candidates will be provisionally given seats on September 17, and they must pay the tuition fee as well as self-report online between September 17 and 22.

The second phase of admission counselling will take place on September 25 and certificates will be verified on September 26. Web options will be available from September 25 to 27. Seats will be assigned on September 29, and candidates who are assigned seats must pay the tuition cost and self-report online between September 29 and October 7. Between September 30 and October 10, students should report to their assigned college. The spot admission counselling rules for private unaided engineering and BPharmacy institutions will be posted on the website https://tsecet.nic.in/.

The TS ECET is conducted for diploma and BSc Mathematics degree holders seeking lateral entrance into second-year BE/BTech and BPharmacy courses offered by the State's colleges.