HYDERABAD: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University of Hyderabad (JNTUH) will announce the results of the Telangana ECET (TS ECET Results 2020) here at 4 pm on Friday. Telangana State Higher Education Council Chairman Thummala Papireddy will be releasing the results at the JNTUH auditorium.

In a press release, Prof. M Mansoor Hussain, Convener of Telangana ECET, said that the candidates can download the rank cards from the official TS ECET website once the results are announced. The aspirants can check their results by keying in their registration number, hall ticket, and date of birth.

JNTUH, the nodal agency for the ECET 2020, conducted the common entrance test online in two sessions on August 31.

Check TS ECET 2020 Results Here: https://www.sakshieducation.com/results2020/telangana/ecet/2020/ts-ecet-...