TS EAMCET Registration Date Extended: Check New Schedule

The registration deadline for the Telangana State EAMCET 2021 has been extended by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) till June 3. Interested candidates can now apply for the TS EAMCET until June 3. This is the second time the Council has extended the registration date. Earlier, the last date to apply for the entrance exam was May 26, 2021.

Students can register through the website.

TS EAMCET 2021 will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) test. More than 2,01,367 candidates, including 1,35,151 for engineering and 66,216 for AM streams, have applied for the TS EAMCET 2021.