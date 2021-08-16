TS EAMCET Preliminary Key Released for AM Stream

Hyderabad: On the website, the preliminary key, master question papers, and response sheets of applicants who took the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 AM stream have been made accessible. Candidates can see their response sheets and file any objections they may have until 4 p.m. on Monday.

On the website, you can submit objections to the preliminary key by selecting the EAMCET key objections (AM) option. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) said that no other method of submitting complaints on the preliminary key will be permitted.

Out of 86,642 registered applicants, almost 91 per cent appeared for the AM stream of the TS EAMCET.