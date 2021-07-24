TS EAMCET, BITSAT Dates Clash; Telangana Council Asks Aspirants To Apply For Session Change

New Delhi: Students in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) have been asked to apply for a change of session by the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE). The TS EAMCET, which will be held between August 4 and 6, will clash with the BITSAT test dates. From August 3 to August 6, 2021, the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) will be held. Students can request that their TS EAMCET session be changed.

"The candidates who are appearing for BITSAT-2021 on 4th / 5th / 6th of August 2021 may send their request to change the session of TS EAMCET-2021 if there is a clash with BITSAT-2021 Slot," read a statement on the TSCHE website.

The hall tickets for the TS EAMCET 2021 exam are expected to be released today. TS EAMCET admit cards will be available for download until July 31 on the official website. The Engineering stream of the TS EAMCET 2021 will be held from August 4 to 6, while the Agriculture and Medical stream will be held on August 9 and 10. Exams will be held in two shifts: the morning (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) and the afternoon (3 pm to 6 pm).

The TS EAMCET will be an online computer-based test (CBT) for admission to first-year undergraduate professional programmes. TS EAMCET is for students seeking admission to BE, BTech, BTech (BioTech), BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech (Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech (Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc, and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes in universities and private unaided and affiliated Professional colleges in Telangana.