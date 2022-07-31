TS EAMCET Answer Key 2022 For Engineering Stream Released, Deets Inside

TS EAMCET 2022 answer key, and response sheet for the Engineering stream is out. Now, the candidates can check the answer key and raise objections, if any till August 1. "The last date for Submission of Objections (if any) on the Premilinary Key for TS EAMCET-2022 (Engineering Stream) is 1st August 2022, 5 PM," reads the official website.

Know how to check TS EAMCET answer key 2022:

Visit the TS EAMCET official website.

Click on the "Master Question Papers and Preliminary Keys (E)".

Choose the subject for which the TS EAMCET 2022 answer key is required.

Check the answer key.

Know how to raise an objection:

Visit the TS EAMCET official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Click on the link EAMCET Key Objections.

Enter log in details.

Raise objections if any.