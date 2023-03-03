TS EAMCET 2023 Exam Model Changed

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 removed the English version question paper. The student has to choose between English-Telugu and English- Urdu papers where only English question paper will waved off. TS EAMCET 2023 exam is scheduled to conduct on May 7 to 11.

The university has implemented a normalisation process to get rid of any such variations in the difficulty of the exam questions across different sessions. On a global scale, the normalisation process may result in slightly lower easy session marks and marginally higher hard session marks. This is based on the overall performance of the student in each session.

The candidates from urban areas taking the EAMCET with the exclusive English version question paper, scored highly overall after each session's normalisation. This issue influenced the results of candidates appearing in bilingual languages, such as English and Telugu, and English Urdu, since their average was lower than that of urban students. "While it is an added burden on the university because all questions must be translated from English to Telugu and Urdu languages, we want to ensure that students, particularly those from rural backgrounds, are not at a disadvantage," an official said.