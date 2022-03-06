TS EAMCET 2022 Syllabus: Know More

A good news for the students who are appearing for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 Examination. Only 70% of the syllabus in both first and second-year intermediate will be covered for the entrance test. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has taken the decision to cover just 70% of the overall syllabus for intermediate public examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We all know that students didn't attend physical classes ever since the COVID-19 pandemic has stuck the nation.

Common Entrance Test committee meeting is scheduled on Monday and a formal announcement regarding the reduction of syllabus in the TS EAMCET 2022 is expected to be made by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) at earliest possible.

In 2021, 100% syllabus in the first year and 70% syllabus in the second year intermediate was covered for the TS EAMCET. According to the reports, the committee is planning to reduce the aggregate marks in intermediate for admissions into various courses through the TS EAMCET 2022. Currently, 45 percent (40 percent for SC/ST) of marks are required for admission; however, this percentage may consider a 'pass' in the intermediate. This is being contemplated as all second-year students were passed considering their first-year grades and second-year students with first-year backlogs were given minimal qualifying grades in 2021 because examinations could not be held due to the pandemic.

Similarly, taking into account the low pass rate of second-year students in the first-year examinations held in 2021-22, the government assigned minimum qualifying scores to all failed students.

This year, the committee may also do away with intermediate weightage while allocating TS EAMCET ranks to students. According to the rules, the TS EAMCET ranks are assigned based on 75% of the entrance exam marks and a 25% weightage for intermediate results. This year, the ranks may be assigned purely based on performance in the admission exam. As the dates for the JEE Main and Intermediate Public Examinations have been issued, the TSCHE plans to hold the TS EAMCET in the final week of June. A notification regarding this will be released soon.