TS EAMCET 2022 Likely To Be Held In June

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 is likely to be held in the month of June. The exams for the Inter second year are going to end on May 5 and students will be given four weeks time before EAMCET. Going by this, the EAMCET 2022 date may be around June 4 or 5th. An official said that, "The EAMCET will be conducted four weeks after completion of intermediate major exams which conclude on May 5."

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce a schedule soon. TSCHE will take the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main timetable into consideration so that the exam dates of EAMCET and JEE Main don't clash.

It is all known knowledge that many students from Telangana will appear for both the entrance tests. The TSCHE has already appointed Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad Rector Prof A Govardhan as convener for conducting the entrance test for admissions into various engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses in the state.

