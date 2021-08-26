TS EAMCET 2021 Students Who Passed The Entrance Test For Engineering Admissions

TS EAMCET 2021: The toppers list for engineering in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test, TS EAMCET 2021, has been issued by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad. Satti Karthikeya came in first, with Duggineni Venkata Paneesh and Mohammed Abdul Muqeeth coming in second and third, respectively. This year, 92.48 per cent of the total number of students who appeared on the exam passed. More details may be found at this link.

The examination for the engineering stream attracted a total of 79090 candidates. It was discovered that 89.71 per cent of all registered applicants took the test. The toppers list for the TS EAMCET 2021 engineering test, which was held from August 4 to 6, 2021, has been announced.

The toppers of the JEE Main April session were Duggineni Venkata Paneesh and Venkata Aditya, who were ranked second and fifth respectively. Take a look at the top scorers in the TS EAMCET 2021 exam and the marks they received.

TS EAMCET 2021 Toppers & Marks:

Name of the Topper Marks Satti Karthikeya 158.497905 Duggineni Venkata Paneesh 156.583675 Mohammed Abdul Muqeeth 156.450694 Ramaswamy Santhosh Reddy 154.757746 Josyula Venkata Aditya 154.746763 Pothamsetty Chethan Manogna Sai 154.675758 Midathana Pranay 153.306697 Desai Sai Pranav 152.694827 Savaram Divakar Sai 152.694827 Somidi Sathwika Reddy 152.138238

Satti Kartikeya stated in an interview that his ultimate objective is to get maximum marks in the JEE Main 2021 session four examinations. He wants to study computer science at IIT Bombay, but he also has IIT Madras and IIT Delhi as alternatives. TS EAMCET 2021 toppers Duggineni Venkata Paneesh and Venkata Aditya, on the other hand, had already achieved a flawless 100 percentile in JEE Main session 3. They do, however, wish to take the JEE Main 2021 session four examinations again as a revision.

The counselling procedure for the TS EAMCET 2021 is set to commence on August 30, 2021, and end on September 9, 2021. On September 15, 2021, the council will announce the preliminary seat allotment list. For additional information on cut-offs, counselling dates, and TS EAMCET 2021 toppers, see the official website linked above.