TS EAMCET 2021 Schedule Released, May 18 Last Date To Apply

TS EAMCET 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the detailed exam schedule of the TS EAMCET exams on March 6 and the last date to apply for the TS EAMCET 2021 is May 18 as per the notification.

This time the entrance exam will be held from July 5 to 9 in two shifts, i.e., forenoon and afternoon.

The timings for the two shifts are 9 AM to 12 noon and 3 PM to 6 PM.

The engineering entrance exam will be held from July 7 to 9.

The agriculture and medical exam is scheduled on July 5 and 6.

The application process will begin on March 20.

Interested candidates can apply till May 18 without late fee through the website- tsamcet.nic.in.

The online window to make corrections on the application process will be available from May 19 to 27.

The application process with late fee will be closed on June 28.

The TS EAMCET is held in the computer-based testing (CBT) mode in two parts – part one is for admission to engineering programmes and part two is for admission to agriculture and medical (AM) courses. For each correct answer, candidates get one mark and there is no negative marking.