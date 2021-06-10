TS EAMCET 2021 Likely To Be Postponed Further

HYDERABAD: With the Telangana Intermediate Examinations cancelled, the focus is now on the upcoming Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 exams which are scheduled to be held from July 5 to 9. News is that they are also likely to be conducted (as per reports in Telangana Today) after July 25.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is also considering the postponement of the entrance as the Covid cases are yet to subside in the State. As per usual practise the EAMCET entrance is conducted after five to six weeks after the completion of the Intermediate exams giving sufficient gap between the 2nd Year Final exam and the entrance test. This would give the students sufficient time to prepare for the entrance test.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday, stated that they 2nd year Intermediate examinations stand cancelled and a Committee was formed to decide on how to evaluate the grades of the students. Necessary guidelines will be framed by them, Sabitha Indra Reddy said. The result will be announced after taking a committee report in about a couple of days. The 2nd year Intermediate examination results will be announced after the committee submits the report in a couple of days.

This apart the State has already confirmed that the Intermediate marks would not be considered as weightage along with the TS EAMCET rank for admission into Engineering colleges this year, considering that the First Year Intermediate exams were also cancelled.

Students are facing daunting year this academic session, not just with the Intermediate examinations being cancelled, but also the uncertainty with regards to other national and State-level entrance tests. The remaining two JEE Mains Entrance tests have been deferred indefinitely and the NEET exam is likely to be held in the first week of August.

There is a serious concern that these entrance tests dates do not clash and the students are given time to prepare and write the entrance tests, and also do not miss the opportunities for admission into colleges. Sources say that the TS EAMCET might likely be completed by the first week of August so that the admission process for various engineering courses can begin after August 15 and classes can be conducted from September 1.

An official confirmation is awaited about this from the TSCHE.

