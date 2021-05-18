TS EAMCET 2021: Last Date For Application Extended, Deets Inside

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has decided to extend the due date for the online application for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TSEAMCET) 2021 till May 26, without any late fee.

Due to the outbreak of the second wave of Coronavirus and lockdown imposed in the state, many students are unable to apply for various exams and the Govt had decided to extend the date further for their benefit.

TSCHE started the application process in March 2021 and so far, 1,56,526 applications have been received for the exam, officials said. Out of the total applications received 1,06,506 applications for engineering, 50,020 were for medical, the officials added.

It mentioned that with a late fee of Rs 250 and Rs 500, candidates can apply up to May 28 and June 7 respectively. The applications will also be accepted with a late fee of Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000 up to June 17 and 28, respectively.

The entrance test for the AM stream will be conducted on July 5 and 6 whereas the engineering test is scheduled for July 7, 8 and 9. Both the exam will be conducted in two sessions i.e., 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm.