TS EAMCET 2021 Hall Ticket Released: Download on TSCHE Website

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released TS EAMCET 2021 hall tickets. The TSCHE Convenor said those candidates who have applied for the entrance exam can download their hall ticket or admit card by visiting the official website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/.

He stated that the candidates can download the hall tickets by 31 July. The TS EAMCET exam will be held on August 4,5 and 6 for Engineering courses(E) and on August 9 and 10 for Agriculture and Medical courses (AM).

TSCHE mentioned that it received a total of 2.49 lakh applications for TS EAMCET exam. Out of these, 1.63 lakh applications are for engineering and the remaining 85,828 were received for pharma and agriculture departments.

TSCHE further stated that there is still a chance to apply for the EAMCET exam till July 29 with a late fee of Rs 500. Candidates who have not applied yet can avail this opportunity.

Here’s how you can download your TS EAMCET hall ticket: