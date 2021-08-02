TS EAMCET 2021 Guidelines: All arrangements are in place for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET-2021) which will be held across the State from August 4th.

The TS EAMCET is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Speaking to Sakshi TV on Monday, the TSEAMCET convener Prof Govardhan said that 82 examination centers have been set up in Telangana and 23 centres in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

He said that the first session would be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second session from 3 pm to 6 pm. He also said that stipulation that students will not be allowed even if they are late by “one minute” , which will be in effect this time. Students should reach their respective test centers two hours in advance he cautioned. In the latest format we are also giving the location of the center in the hall ticket he said. It would be advisable for students to locate their centers a day in advance, he said. The convener also this time the intermediate syllabus was reduced by 30 percent and there is no weightage of the marks in the TS EAMCET this year.

Students are requested to follow the COVID protocol at the test centers. Along with the TS EAMCET hall ticket 2021, candidates also need to carry the COVID-19 self-declaration form at the exam center. Applicants have to mention their personal details, hall ticket number, exam date, and other details in the self-declaration form. Candidates also need to provide details about COVID-19 symptoms in the TS EAMCET self-declaration form.

If students are affected by COVID they can reschedule their exam or the issue will be taken up with Government, he said.

Guidelines:

Candidates appearing for the TS EAMCET 2021 exam must reach the exam center as per the schedule to avoid overcrowding.

' One minute late no entry rule' applies this time.

Applicants must carry TS EAMCET admit card 2021 along with one valid photo ID proof to the exam center.

Candidates must carry their personal face masks, hand sanitizer, and transparent water bottle inside the examination hall.

Candidates experiencing cough, cold, sneezing, fever, etc., must inform the authorities well in advance at the exam center so as to make necessary arrangements

Candidates must fill COVID-19 declaration along with the admit card to the exam center.

